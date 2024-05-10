Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $53.30 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00055586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,846,757 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

