LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 214.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. LanzaTech Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

LNZA stock remained flat at $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 440,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,047. LanzaTech Global has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $481.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNZA shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Insider Transactions at LanzaTech Global

In related news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.