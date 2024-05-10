Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on BeiGene, Ltd.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for BeiGene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.32. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($8.90) per share.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

BeiGene Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.16. 38,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.63. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $245.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.55.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.34) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after buying an additional 588,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,336,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,636,000 after buying an additional 285,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $39,632,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,649,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.