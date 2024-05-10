Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 8.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) were down 8.9% during trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 753,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,362,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 53.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,973,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 687,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 324,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $885.65 million, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

