Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after buying an additional 1,536,718 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after buying an additional 363,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 315.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the third quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,736,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after buying an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 856,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

