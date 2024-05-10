Lifesci Capital Comments on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst M. Belghiti expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

AVDL opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,615,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,838,000 after acquiring an additional 219,290 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 266,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,533,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

