LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Cut to C$0.60 by Analysts at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE LSPK remained flat at C$0.63 during trading on Friday. 11,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,437. LifeSpeak has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

