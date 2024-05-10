LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Cut to C$0.60 by Analysts at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on LifeSpeak
LifeSpeak Stock Performance
About LifeSpeak
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LifeSpeak
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.