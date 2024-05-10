LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,926. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LFST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,575,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $407,664.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,622.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,868 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.