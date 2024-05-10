Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Linamar Stock Performance

TSE LNR traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 87,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,007. Linamar has a one year low of C$56.78 and a one year high of C$78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.54.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Linamar will post 10.0864553 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LNR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linamar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total value of C$139,881.96. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.