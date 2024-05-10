Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $12.64 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $397.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,360.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,205.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $2,861,360.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 996,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,938,205.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

