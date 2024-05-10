Lincoln National Corp Acquires 274 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $102.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

