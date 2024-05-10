Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,951 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 367.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 702.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,421,000 after buying an additional 429,438 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,319,000 after buying an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 126.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,131,000 after buying an additional 360,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 296,687 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

