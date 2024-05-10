Lincoln National Corp Buys 17,425 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $22.66 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.