Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $236.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18.

Shell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.