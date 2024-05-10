Lincoln National Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

GSIE stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.