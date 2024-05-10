Lincoln National Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.25 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 883.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

