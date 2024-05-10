Lincoln National Corp Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

