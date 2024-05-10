Lincoln National Corp Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 201.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $247.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.65 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.30 and its 200-day moving average is $229.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

