Lincoln National Corp Has $858,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 251.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 196.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $242,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS NJUL opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

