Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

