Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 15,393 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 218,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,806,000 after buying an additional 110,786 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after buying an additional 52,056 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 46,687 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS VSGX opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

