Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $142.79 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $740.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

