Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.29% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XJUN. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 101,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS XJUN opened at $36.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

