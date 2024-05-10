Lincoln National Corp Sells 18,513 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vale by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,376 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,876,000 after acquiring an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,090,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Vale by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,007,000 after acquiring an additional 150,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vale by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,694,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,505,000 after acquiring an additional 911,385 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

