Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $45.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,128,762 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,104,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00503041 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $47.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

