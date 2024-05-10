Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $45.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,128,762 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,104,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00503041 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $47.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
