Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$2,058,249.73 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total transaction of C$2,058,249.73.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,955 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,014,322.76.

L traded up C$0.50 on Friday, hitting C$156.12. The company had a trading volume of 371,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The firm has a market cap of C$47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$150.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$135.04. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$157.60.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.5138274 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$162.43.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

