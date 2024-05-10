Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PACCAR by 29.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 33.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 739,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,907,000 after purchasing an additional 88,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,647. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PACCAR Stock Performance
Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,062. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
