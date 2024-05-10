Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after acquiring an additional 410,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,294,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GE stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,080. General Electric has a 52-week low of $78.17 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.