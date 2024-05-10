Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,427,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Globalstar accounts for 0.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Globalstar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,016,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,521,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 227,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $937,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,020,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,422.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,980,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,400 over the last three months. 61.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSAT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,030. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

