Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 354,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,424,000. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

