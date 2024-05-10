Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Logan Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Logan Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 88.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.3%.

LRFC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.29. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

