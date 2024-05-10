LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in April

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the April 15th total of 555,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $2.34 during trading hours on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

