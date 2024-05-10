Longbow Research Boosts Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Price Target to $6.00

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Longbow Research from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE:RDW traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.62. 91,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Redwire has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redwire stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

