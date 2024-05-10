Loop Capital Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $135.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.55. 2,355,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.