Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. 4,839,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.