Louisiana-Pacific Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

