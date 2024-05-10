Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.45%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

