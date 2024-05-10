Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 148,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $88.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 42.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

