Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 148,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $88.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.87.
Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 42.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LPX
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Louisiana-Pacific
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.