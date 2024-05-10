Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $352.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.46.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.79.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

