Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.1 %

LULU stock opened at $352.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.46. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

