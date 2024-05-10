Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 1,650,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,398,859. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 2.05.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lyft by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

