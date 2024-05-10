Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 901,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,616. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,099.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.34%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,829 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,720,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

