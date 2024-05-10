MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 75,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares in the company, valued at $815,164,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,824,504.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $12,286,884.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $9,868,486.54.

On Monday, February 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 115.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,582,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.