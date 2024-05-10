MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.15

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$18.15 and last traded at C$17.64, with a volume of 30573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.81.

The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.04. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.7517762 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$1,250,172.99. In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. Insiders have sold a total of 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

