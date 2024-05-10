Maiar DEX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $162,076.42 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $21.26 million and $162,076.42 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001520 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,884.01 or 1.00511443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013246 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000049 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $180,046.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

