Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAIN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.