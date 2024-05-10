Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 443,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAIN. UBS Group upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

