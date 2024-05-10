Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Director Purchases $668,600.00 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $35.72 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Malibu Boats by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

