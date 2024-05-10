Manulife Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 1,043,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,274. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

