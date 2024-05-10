Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$36.00 at CIBC

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.30.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$35.60. 8,964,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,018. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$35.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of C$64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

